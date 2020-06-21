Left Menu
The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashra went up to 2,766 on Sunday as 131 people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll reached 165 with seven more fatalities, officials said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 21-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 23:52 IST
COVID-19: Nashik's count rises to 2,766; death toll now 165

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashra went up to 2,766 on Sunday as 131 people tested positive for the infection, while the death toll reached 165 with seven more fatalities, officials said. Six of the seven deceased were from areas within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, they said.

Although some of the victims had died earlier, their swab reports tested positive on Sunday, the officials said. Of the 165 people who have lost their lives due to the pandemic so far, 70 were from Malegaon, 62 from areas under the NMC and 23 from other parts of the district.

Ten others were from outside the district but receiving treatment here, the officials said. Of the total number of 2,766 positive cases, 929 are from Malegaon, 1,209 from Nashik city and 544 from other parts of the district, they said.

According to officials, as many as 1,621 people were discharged after recovery in the district. In all, 1,281 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the district.

Till date, 17,471 swab samples have been tested in Nashik district. Meanwhile, district guardian minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that a 500-bed Covid Care Centre will be set up at Thakkar's Dome in Nashik city.

