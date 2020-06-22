Left Menu
Maha: Tiger captured after killing five people dies in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:21 IST
A tiger which was captured onJune 10 after it had killed five people on separate occasionsin an and around Tadoba Andhari Reserve and was shifted to theGorewada Rescue Centre here died on Monday, said forestdepartment officials

The tiger, officially called KT-1, which moved in andaround TATR in Chandrapur district, some 140 kilometres fromhere, was tranquilised and captured near Kolara forest rangeas it had killed five people in Kolara, Bamangaon and Sataravillages between February and June, the last incident reportedon the sixth of the month, he said

"The Maharashtra Chief Wildlife Warden gave permissionfor its capture on June 8, it was tranquilised on June 10, andshifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur on June 11. Itdied on Monday," he said, adding that more details on KT-1'sdeath are awaited.

