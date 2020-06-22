Left Menu
Development News Edition

Certain sections of Protection of Personal Information Act commences

“The Act promotes the protection of personal information processed by public and private bodies and seeks to balance the right to privacy against other rights, such as access to information,” said the Presidency in a statement on Monday. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:28 IST
Certain sections of Protection of Personal Information Act commences
The Act is fundamental in safeguarding persons’ personal information, protecting them against data breaches and theft of personal information.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Presidency has announced the commencement of certain sections of the 2013 Protection of Personal Information Act.

The Act, which gives effect to section 14 of the Constitution, provides that everyone has the right to privacy.

"The Act promotes the protection of personal information processed by public and private bodies and seeks to balance the right to privacy against other rights, such as access to information," said the Presidency in a statement on Monday.

Since 2013, the Act has been put into operation incrementally, with a number of sections of the Act having been implemented in April 2014. Some of these sections include those relating to the establishment of the Information Regulator. The members of the Information Regulator took office on 1 December 2016.

Many of the remaining provisions of the Act could only be put into operation at a later stage, as they require a state of operational readiness for the Information Regulator to assume its powers, functions and duties - in terms of the Act.

Much has since been done in this regard, culminating in the commencement of a number of remaining sections, which has now been proclaimed by the President.

The relevant sections and applicable dates are as follows: sections 2 to 38; sections 55 to 109; section 111, and section 114 (1), (2) and (3) shall commence on 1 July 2020.

Sections 110 and 114(4) shall commence on 30 June 2021.

The sections that will commence on 1 July 2020 are essential parts of the Act and comprise sections that pertain to, amongst others, the conditions for the lawful processing of personal information; the regulation of the processing of special personal information; Codes of Conduct issued by the Information Regulator; procedures for dealing with complaints; provisions regulating direct marketing by means of unsolicited electronic communication, and general enforcement of the Act.

Section 114(1) is of particular importance, as it states that all forms of processing of personal information must, within one year after the commencement of the section, be made to conform to the Act. This means that entities (both in the form of private and public bodies) will have to ensure compliance with the Act by 1 July 2021. However, it stands to reason that private and public bodies should attempt to comply with the provisions of the Act as soon as possible in order to give effect to the rights of individuals.

The reason for the delay in relation to the commencement of sections 110 and 114(4) – which are to commence on 30 June 2021 - is that these sections pertain to the amendment of laws and the effective transfer of functions of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, 2000 (PAIA) from the South African Human Rights Commission to the Information Regulator. In this regard, the Commission must finalise or conclude its functions referred to in sections 83 and 84 of PAIA and all mechanisms must be in place for the Regulator to take over these functions.

Entities that process personal information must ensure that it is done in a lawful way.

The Act is fundamental in safeguarding persons' personal information, protecting them against data breaches and theft of personal information.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases rise to 4,373 in Indore, death toll reaches 201

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore rose to 4,373 on Monday after 44 more people tested positive for the viral infection in the Madhya Pradesh district, a health official said. As many as 1,404 samples were sent for testing during the la...

Russian prosecutor seeks 6-year jail term for director who poked fun at authorities - RIA

Russian prosecutors asked a court in Moscow on Monday to sentence prominent film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov to six years in jail on embezzlement charges, the RIA news agency reported.The prosecution of Serebrennikov, an award...

Report: Japan to withdraw bid for 2023 women's World Cup

The Japan Football Association is expected to pull out of bidding for the 2023 Womens World Cup. The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Monday reported the pending withdrawal and cited unnamed sources at the JFA.That would clear the way for a jo...

India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts

Indias economic recovery is more likely to be a U or W shaped rather than V as the impact of COVID-19 will be profound on a nation that was already struggling for growth prior to the pandemic, analysts said. Before the onset of COVID, India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020