Thane: Sisters who ran away after losing grocery money rescued

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 15:45 IST
A 12-year-old girl and her 7-year-old sister were reunited with their parents within 24hours after they ran away in fear as they had lost Rs 500given to them for grocery shopping, police in Maharashtra'sThane district said on Monday

The parents had filed a missing complaint in ShivajiNagar police station in Ambernath and the Ulhasnagar unit ofThane Crime Branch was also brought in to help trace thegirls, an official said

"They were found in Ambernath on Sunday and reunitedwith their parents," an official said.

