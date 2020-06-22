Left Menu
Rs 406 crore received in COVID care fund: UP govt official

An amount of Rs 406 crores have been received in the COVID care fund, said Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:47 IST
Rs 406 crore received in COVID care fund: UP govt official
Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home during a daily press briefing in Lucknow on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

An amount of Rs 406 crores have been received in the COVID care fund, said Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home on Monday. Addressing a daily press briefing on COVID-19 situation, here, Awasthi said: "A total amount of Rs. 406 crores have been received in COVID care fund. Out of the total amount, Rs 214.80 crore has been received from the CM relief fund and Rs 192.19 crore from the general public."

Awasthi said that a total of 1,657 trains have arrived in the state so far. "The number of trains for kiln workers has increased to 64. A total of 1,11,769 kiln workers have been sent to their state. In the next two days, more kiln workers will be sent via 14 more trains," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home further said that district Officer and the Chief Medical Officer have been instructed to carry out a mass screening in each district. "The entire campaign will be started by forming 1 lakh teams while preparing its action plan," he said.

Meanwhile, Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary, informed that the recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in the state currently stood at 63.31 per cent. "In the past 24 hours, 605 new cases have come up. The state has 6,152 active cases while 11,601 people have been cured and discharged in the state so far. A total of 569 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection," Prasad said.

"A total of 5,74,340 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state including 15,079 samples tested in last 24 hours," he added. (ANI)

