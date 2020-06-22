Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 18:51 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 48 37 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 9372 4435 111 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 139 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 5586 3404 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 7808 5767 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 410 322 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2273 1421 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 59746 33013 2175 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 818 135 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 27317 19357 1664 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 10709 5557 161 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 717 422 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 5956 3382 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2096 1406 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9399 5730 142 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 3170 1659 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 837 134 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 11903 9015 515 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 132075 65744 6170 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 841 250 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 44 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 142 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 280 141 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 5303 3863 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 383 149 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 4074 2700 99 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 14997 11421 349 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 78 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 59377 32754 757 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 7802 3731 210 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1225 759 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2401 1511 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 18322 11601 569 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 13945 8297 555 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 419593 238212 13729------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 6903 3337 225 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 425282 and the death toll at 13699. The ministry said that 237196 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmiri residents stranded in Pak to return via Attari border this week

The Jammu and Kashmir residents who are stranded in Pakistan due to the coronavirus outbreak will return by road via the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab starting June 25, officials said on Monday. The JK government will send two senior office...

Cong asks if Himanta followed quarantine norms during Imphal visit, seeks probe

The Manipur Congress Monday demanded an investigation by the Health department on whether the Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma followed proper quarantine guidelines during his visit here on Sunday. Manipur Congress vice president Kh. Rata...

COVID-19 testing in Maharashtra has doubled, says Tope

The number of COVID-19 test laboratories in Maharashtra has increased to 103 and the count of tests per million in the state has now doubled, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. According to an official statement here, Tope s...

COVID-19: Gratified supply chains between India-Saudi Arabia have been maintained, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and said he is gratified that supply chains between the two countries are being maintained even during the COVID-19 periodHe also said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020