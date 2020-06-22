PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 48 37 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 9372 4435 111 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 139 21 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 5586 3404 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 7808 5767 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 410 322 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2273 1421 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 59746 33013 2175 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 818 135 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 27317 19357 1664 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 10709 5557 161 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 717 422 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 5956 3382 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2096 1406 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9399 5730 142 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 3170 1659 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 837 134 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 11903 9015 515 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 132075 65744 6170 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 841 250 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 44 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 142 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 280 141 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 5303 3863 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 383 149 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 4074 2700 99 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 14997 11421 349 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 78 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 59377 32754 757 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 7802 3731 210 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1225 759 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2401 1511 27 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 18322 11601 569 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 13945 8297 555 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 419593 238212 13729------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 6903 3337 225 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 425282 and the death toll at 13699. The ministry said that 237196 people have so far recovered from the infection.