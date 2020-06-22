Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Monday initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 19:48 IST
Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Monday initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri district. The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at 6.15 pm.

A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army. Earlier in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire here in the same sector of the district in which Indian Army soldier Dipak Karki lost his life. (ANI)

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priti Patel heads up UK's new Windrush review panel

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday launched a new cross-government review panel to address issues faced by the countrys immigrant communities to mark the National Windrush Day, observed in honor of migrants brought to Britain to addres...

SC allows Puri Rath Yatra with no public attendance

The Supreme Court Monday allowed holding of historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri, which starts tomorrow, with certain conditions including that there would be no public attendance. Modifying its June 18 order in which it had said that...

SC allows Puri Rath Yatra with no public attendance

The Supreme Court Monday allowed holding of historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri, which starts tomorrow, with certain conditions including that there would be no public attendance. Modifying its June 18 order in which it had said that...

Britain reels from latest terrorism-linked stabbing, American among dead

The English town of Reading held a minutes silence on Monday for the victims of a stabbing that killed three people including an American in the latest terrorism-linked attack.Three people were also hospitalised after a man wielding a five-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020