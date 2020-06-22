Members of CAIT held protest in Delhi to boycott Chinese products

Members of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday staged a protest and burnt Chinese goods in Delhi's Karol Bagh, following the killing of 20 army personnel in the violent Galwan face-off. "Since June 10, CAIT has started a campaign to boycott Chinese goods. It is because of the way the Chinese troops behaved with the Indian Army personnel that we have decided to decrease imports of Chinese goods worth Rs 1 lakh crores by December 2021," said CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal while speaking to ANI.

The protestors were seen carrying banners that urged people not to buy, sell and promote Chinese goods appealing them to "Be Indian, Buy Indian". "We would tell the people of the country that buying products in India is the way to strengthen would strengthen our country. Whenever we buy Chinese products, that money goes to China and is used against our soldiers," he added.

They were also seen burning the photograph of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16, following the Chinese troops' attempt to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)