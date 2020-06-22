Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID cases at shelter home: NHRC sends notices to UP govt, DGP

"The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that 57 minor girls tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a state-run children's shelter home in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh," the NHRC said in a statement. The commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, are “enough to prima facie believe that the public servants have failed to provide safeguard to the victim girls and apparently were negligent in protecting their right to life, liberty and dignity in the custody of the state".

PTI | Newdelhi/Lucknow | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:10 IST
COVID cases at shelter home: NHRC sends notices to UP govt, DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The NHRC has sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief over reports that 57 minor girls tested positive for COVID-19 at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur, officials said on Monday. Five of them were pregnant and one HIV positive. The Kanpur district administration on Sunday had clarified that the girls were pregnant at the time they came to the shelter home.

The girls were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 for some time but there was "delay" in taking them to the hospital for tests, the National Human Rights Commission said quoting reports. "The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that 57 minor girls tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a state-run children's shelter home in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh," the NHRC said in a statement.

The commission has observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, are "enough to prima facie believe that the public servants have failed to provide safeguard to the victim girls and apparently were negligent in protecting their right to life, liberty and dignity in the custody of the state". Accordingly, it has issued a notice to the UP chief secretary, seeking a detailed report, including their health status, medical treatment and counseling, it said.

A notice has also been issued to the UP director general of police for a report regarding the registration of an FIR in this matter and the status of investigation. The response is expected within weeks from both the authorities, the statement said. The state government is expected to order an inquiry into the matter from an independent agency, the NHRC said. It said the UP government is also expected to review the health status of the women inmates lodged in shelter homes across the state and issue suitable directives that such incidents do not recur in future.

According to media reports, the girls at the shelter home had been exhibiting coronavirus symptoms for a few days and the local administration had informed the state Health Department about it only last Friday on June 19, the NHRC said. Reportedly, the Kanpur district magistrate has said that there were seven pregnant girls living in the home and five of them tested positive for COVID-19, it said.

He has said that these girls were already pregnant when they were brought to the shelter home on the recommendation of the child welfare committees in different districts and investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act is going on in all these cases, the statement said. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanpur, has reportedly stated that two of the girls had come from Agra and Kannauj in December 2019.

The SSP said all girls found COVID-positive are being treated at the Kanpur Medical College. The shelter home has been sealed, and its staff quarantined, the rights panel said.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath leaves for Russia; to press for timely delivery of S-400 missile defence systems

In the midst of Indias escalating border row with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Russia on a three-day visit during which he is likely to press for the timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems and discu...

Rath Yatra: CM calls upon people to strike a balance between traditions, public health

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said holding of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra in Puri amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a big challenge and called upon the people to strike a balance between centuries-old traditions and public hea...

1.56 lakh stranded J&K residents return home from outside UT

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated and brought back over 1.56 lakh Jammu and Kashmir residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, till date. As per official data received in this regard on Mond...

Priti Patel heads up UK's new Windrush review panel

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday launched a new cross-government review panel to address issues faced by the countrys immigrant communities to mark the National Windrush Day, observed in honor of migrants brought to Britain to addres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020