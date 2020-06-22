Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK admin orders magisterial probe into death of man at quarantine centre in Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a 47-year-old man at a quarantine centre in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, hours before his release after testing negative for COVID-19.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:20 IST
JK admin orders magisterial probe into death of man at quarantine centre in Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a 47-year-old man at a quarantine centre in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, hours before his release after testing negative for COVID-19.  "Magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of a man at quarantine centre at Kathua," District Development Commissioner, Kathua, O P Bhagat told PTI.            He said that enquiry is going on a war footing and postmortem examination report is awaited. Kamal Kumar, a resident of Chipaki Kala village in Hiranagar, was put under institutional quarantine at Changran on his return from Mumbai on June 15 and was tested for COVID-19 the next day.

Kumar, who was suffering from liver ailments, was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital for a medical check up on June 17 and doctors found his condition satisfactory. He returned to the quarantine centre the same day and his test report also came negative on June 20, Bhagat said, adding that his release was delayed because three people from the centre were tested positive and as per the set protocol, all other negative cases were supposed to give a fresh sample on Sunday before their release.

However, Sharma was found dead on Sunday morning and preliminary investigation suggests that he might have suffered a massive heart attack which lead to his death, he said..

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath leaves for Russia; to press for timely delivery of S-400 missile defence systems

In the midst of Indias escalating border row with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Russia on a three-day visit during which he is likely to press for the timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems and discu...

Rath Yatra: CM calls upon people to strike a balance between traditions, public health

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said holding of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra in Puri amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a big challenge and called upon the people to strike a balance between centuries-old traditions and public hea...

1.56 lakh stranded J&K residents return home from outside UT

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated and brought back over 1.56 lakh Jammu and Kashmir residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, till date. As per official data received in this regard on Mond...

Priti Patel heads up UK's new Windrush review panel

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday launched a new cross-government review panel to address issues faced by the countrys immigrant communities to mark the National Windrush Day, observed in honor of migrants brought to Britain to addres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020