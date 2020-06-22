JK admin orders magisterial probe into death of man at quarantine centre in Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the death of a 47-year-old man at a quarantine centre in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, hours before his release after testing negative for COVID-19. "Magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of a man at quarantine centre at Kathua," District Development Commissioner, Kathua, O P Bhagat told PTI. He said that enquiry is going on a war footing and postmortem examination report is awaited. Kamal Kumar, a resident of Chipaki Kala village in Hiranagar, was put under institutional quarantine at Changran on his return from Mumbai on June 15 and was tested for COVID-19 the next day.

Kumar, who was suffering from liver ailments, was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital for a medical check up on June 17 and doctors found his condition satisfactory. He returned to the quarantine centre the same day and his test report also came negative on June 20, Bhagat said, adding that his release was delayed because three people from the centre were tested positive and as per the set protocol, all other negative cases were supposed to give a fresh sample on Sunday before their release.

However, Sharma was found dead on Sunday morning and preliminary investigation suggests that he might have suffered a massive heart attack which lead to his death, he said..