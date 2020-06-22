Telangana CM visits family of martyred Colonel; Pledges full support

Pledging his government's full support to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu, killed in the clash with Chinese troops, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday visited the bereaved members and handed over cheques for Rs five crore ex-gratia announced by him. Rao met the family members at their residence at Suryapet town, about 130 kms from here, consoled them and hailed the supreme sacrifice of Santosh in the service of the nation besides handing over the appointment letter to his wife for a state government job in top rank, an official release said here.

The 39-year old colonel was among 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 during a violent clash with Chinese troops in the biggest military confrontation in over five decades. Soon after reaching the house of Santosh, Rao paid floral tributes to a portrait of the martyred officer and consoled his wife Santoshi, parents Upender and Manjula and others, the release said.

The CM also spoke to Santosh's young children, it said. Rao expressed his anguish over the Army officers death and assured to stand by the family as he told them they could contact him whenever they needed any help.

He personally handed over a letter appointing Santoshi as a Group I service officer in the state government and documents allotting a house site of 711 sq yards at the Banjara Hills here, the release said. Rao gave a cheque for Rs four crore to Santoshi and Rs one crore to Col Santoshs parents.

Talking to reporters later, Santoshi thanked the chief minister for the financial support and said the state government has given her the choice of choosing a department to take up a job in the Group I cadre, the top rank in the state service. She also thanked Rao and the state government for announcing financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the 19 other jawans who were killed in the clash with Chinese troops.

Energy Minister G Jagadeesh Reddy, who hails from Suryapet, accompanied Rao during the visit and said a bronze statue of the martyred officer would be installed in his home town. Rao invited Santosh Babu's family members to his residence for lunch, Reddy said.

Santosh's mother said Raos visit to their residence gave them courage and thanked him for his support.