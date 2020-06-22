J-K evacuates 1.56 lakh stranded residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that the administration has evacuated 1,56,466 J-K residents till date, stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. "A total of about 1,56,466 J-K residents stranded outside have been brought back to the Union Territory by the Jammu and Kashmir government by 61 special trains and a fleet of buses through Lakhanpur after strictly observing all necessary preventive measures regarding the coronavirus," said a press release.

The release further informed that the administration received 61 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 49,151 passengers while about 1,07,315 persons from other states and UTs including 328 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur. As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 1,114 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from June 21 to June 22 morning while 818 passengers have reached today in the 40th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu.

"So far, 40 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 33,455 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far," the release informed further. (ANI)