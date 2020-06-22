West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected

Fourteen people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday taking the death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases raised the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said. Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

The active cases in the state stand at 5,102. At least 390 people have been discharged from different hospitals in West Bengal, improving the discharge rate in the state to 60.50 per cent.

Since Sunday evening, 9,363 samples have been tested in the state, taking the total number of such tests to 4,10,854, the bulletin added.