Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sopore girl becomes first to get domicile certificate as L-G launches e-application process in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday launched the e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir, paving way for the first domicile certificate to be granted through online mode to Aaliya Tariq, a girl hailing from north Kashmir's Sopore town.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:48 IST
Sopore girl becomes first to get domicile certificate as L-G launches e-application process in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday launched the e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir, paving way for the first domicile certificate to be granted through online mode to Aaliya Tariq, a girl hailing from north Kashmir's Sopore town. The e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate has been developed by Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA).

With the launch of this service, there are now 27 government to citizen (G2C) online services, a government spokesman said. "It is an addition to the Union Territory government's e-governance initiatives to speed up public delivery mechanism through minimal human intervention, besides ensuring efficiency, transparency and reliability of such services," he added.

B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and Administrative Secretary of Information Technology department; G N Ittoo, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla and other senior officers were present, in person and through video conferencing. Aaliya, daughter of Tariq Ahmad Langoo from Sopore, Baramulla became the first recipient of domicile certificate through online mode, the spokesman said.

The permanent resident certificate (PRC) holders and other applicants can apply for issuance of domicile certificate online by providing their Aadhaar number and receive the certificate through online mode. PRC holders will be able to receive their domicile certificate through this application without having to visit any office, he said. The L-G observed that the UT government has taken this people friendly initiative to provide domicile certificate through online mode across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Domicile certificates must be issued within a stipulated time frame and any laxity or malpractice on the part of the issuing authority shall invite strict administrative action, Murmu added.

He directed for upgrading of IT connectivity in all districts, particularly the border and hilly districts, for hassle free issuance of domicile certificate in the UT. Murmu advised for updating and customising of the application in future with services like SMS alert and further directed for utilising services of Community Information Centres (CICs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the UT to assist the applicants as a nodal point for filling up the e-application form and provide them with necessary technical support.

The Lt Governor also called for opening of more Aadhaar registration counters in the underserviced areas and rural pockets to ensure hassle free Aadhaar generation and updating in these areas so that people without Aadhaar number get it along with domicile certificate quickly. Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Bipul Pathak, briefed the Lt Governor about the salient features of the application and informed that the necessary training has been imparted to the officers concerned.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj seeks lifting of HC stay on Jagannath yatra in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat government on Monday approached the high court for modification of its earlier order staying the procession of Lord Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad, which was supposed to be taken out on June 23. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he...

Bengals impressed by No. 1 pick Burrow

There is no buyers remorse emanating from the Cincinnati Bengals during the current honeymoon period with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. The quarterback has been as advertised during the atypical virtual offseason, Bengals second-year head ...

Patagonia joins The North Face in Facebook ad boycott

Outdoor apparel brand Patagonia Inc will pause its ads on Facebook Inc and Facebooks photo-sharing app, Instagram, making it the latest company to join a boycott campaign organized by U.S. civil rights groups. We will pull all ads on Facebo...

Raptors preparing to resume season in Florida

The defending champion Toronto Raptors began preparations to resume the 2019-20 season on Monday. Select players and staff members are headed to Fort Myers, Fla., where they will remain until the NBA campus in Orlando opens in early July.In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020