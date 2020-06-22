Sopore girl becomes first to get domicile certificate as L-G launches e-application process in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday launched the e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir, paving way for the first domicile certificate to be granted through online mode to Aaliya Tariq, a girl hailing from north Kashmir's Sopore town. The e-application-cum-issuance of domicile certificate has been developed by Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA).

With the launch of this service, there are now 27 government to citizen (G2C) online services, a government spokesman said. "It is an addition to the Union Territory government's e-governance initiatives to speed up public delivery mechanism through minimal human intervention, besides ensuring efficiency, transparency and reliability of such services," he added.

B V R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and Administrative Secretary of Information Technology department; G N Ittoo, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla and other senior officers were present, in person and through video conferencing. Aaliya, daughter of Tariq Ahmad Langoo from Sopore, Baramulla became the first recipient of domicile certificate through online mode, the spokesman said.

The permanent resident certificate (PRC) holders and other applicants can apply for issuance of domicile certificate online by providing their Aadhaar number and receive the certificate through online mode. PRC holders will be able to receive their domicile certificate through this application without having to visit any office, he said. The L-G observed that the UT government has taken this people friendly initiative to provide domicile certificate through online mode across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Domicile certificates must be issued within a stipulated time frame and any laxity or malpractice on the part of the issuing authority shall invite strict administrative action, Murmu added.

He directed for upgrading of IT connectivity in all districts, particularly the border and hilly districts, for hassle free issuance of domicile certificate in the UT. Murmu advised for updating and customising of the application in future with services like SMS alert and further directed for utilising services of Community Information Centres (CICs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the UT to assist the applicants as a nodal point for filling up the e-application form and provide them with necessary technical support.

The Lt Governor also called for opening of more Aadhaar registration counters in the underserviced areas and rural pockets to ensure hassle free Aadhaar generation and updating in these areas so that people without Aadhaar number get it along with domicile certificate quickly. Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Bipul Pathak, briefed the Lt Governor about the salient features of the application and informed that the necessary training has been imparted to the officers concerned.