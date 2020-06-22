Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in J-K's Pulwama, no casualty
The grenade exploded near the camp, they said. "Militants hurled a grenade at the CRPF camp at Batagund in Tral area at around 8.30 pm," police officials said.The CRPF personnel fired a few rounds in the air following the blast.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:50 IST
Militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday night, but there was no casualty, officials here said. The grenade exploded near the camp, they said.
"Militants hurled a grenade at the CRPF camp at Batagund in Tral area at around 8.30 pm," police officials said. The CRPF personnel fired a few rounds in the air following the blast. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, they said.
