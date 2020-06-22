Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jammu and Kashmir reports 132 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 132 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 6,088 in the Union Territory.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:26 IST
Jammu and Kashmir reports 132 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 132 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 6,088 in the Union Territory. Out of the newly reported cases, 10 are from Jammu division while 122 from Kashmir division, as per the bulletin shared by the J-K administration.

A total of 149 coronavirus patients have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals in the UT, with 45 being from Jammu and 104 from Kashmir. There are 2,472 active cases and 85 fatalities have been recorded in the UT so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he would only meet Venezuelan president Maduro to discuss exit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday walked back comments that he would consider meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying he would only do so to discuss Maduros departure from office.In an interview published on Sunday, Trump sa...

Former Cowboys C Frederick wins Halas Award

Retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was named the winner of the 2020 George S. Halas Courage Award on Monday. The Professional Football Writers of America made Frederick just the second Cowboys player to receive the honor, joinin...

Jan Vertonghen, Michel Vorm extend contract with Tottenham

Tottenham on Monday announced that Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm have agreed to extend their contracts until the end of the 201920 season. Both players contracts were due to expire at the end of this month.However, this extensio...

Israel says defense exports were worth USB 7.2B last year

Israels defense exports reached USD 7.2 billion last year, the Defense Ministry said Monday, a 5 per cent drop from 2018, with most sales for missiles, rockets and air defense systems. The figure represented an 23 per cent decline from 2017...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020