Jammu and Kashmir reports 132 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 132 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 6,088 in the Union Territory. Out of the newly reported cases, 10 are from Jammu division while 122 from Kashmir division, as per the bulletin shared by the J-K administration.

A total of 149 coronavirus patients have been recovered and discharged from various hospitals in the UT, with 45 being from Jammu and 104 from Kashmir. There are 2,472 active cases and 85 fatalities have been recorded in the UT so far. (ANI)