TN CM tests negative for coronavirus, 2,710 new cases reported

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said here on Monday. As many as 2,710 people tested positive for the virus today, which is the single day highest increase, taking the tally to 62,087.

Thirty seven patients died, pushing the toll to 794 in the state, a health department bulletin said. While the lockdown without restrictions entered the fourth day here today,Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that under the Home Quarantine Monitoring System, 4,500 volunteers have been assigned to assist and monitor people in about 1.20 lakh quarantined residences.

The plan, already implemented, will cover 18 categories of people under quarantine and the initiative would go a long way in cutting down the spread of infection, he said, adding that the civic body expected a reduction in case load in view of severalsuch measures. Meanwhile, the ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri inTirunelveli district was closed today after an employee tested positive on Sunday.

Essential services were however maintained. The closure was ordered for disinfecting the premises and work wouldresume tomorrow, administrative officer, J Subramonia Pillai said.

Vijayabaskar said testing was being given special attention by the government,adding that as per protocol, which includes tracing (contacts) aspects, "without any exception, the Chief Minister subjected himself to the coronavirus testing and today we have the good news that he is negative." The Chief Minister underwent the test in the backdrop of an official in the CM's office and another in his entourage reportedly testing positive for the pathogen. Days after the Dean of the Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Dr R Jayanthi availed medical leave, the Minister said she tested positive as she had rendered three months of continuous service to coronavirus patients, saving many lives.

They serve the people despite the knowledge that they may contract the virus, he said and lauded the services of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel. The government was transparent in tackling coronavirus and no information was concealed, he said, adding daily bulletins and district wise data was being released.

Citing epidemiological surveys, the Minister said the current doubling rate for positive virus cases was 15-16 days which showed that the government's multi-pronged strategy like early and aggressive testing, diagnosis and comprehensive treatment was going on in the right track. The total case doubling rate was 6-7 days during April- May, he said.

Stressing that the government was scaling up facilities like setting up more beds, oxygen lines and recruiting more health personnel to augment treatment, he said high potency drugs, including anti-viral Remdesivir were being procured and plasma therapy was being successfully used in the RGGGH. He said with 87 testing centres (46 in government and 41 in private sector), Tamil Nadu had the highest number of labs to test coronavirus in Indiaand the total capacity allows testing upto about 30,000 samples per day.

Citing testing statistics from other states, he said a bigger state like Maharashtra has done 7,75,680 tests till date and Tamil Nadu has carried out 9,19,204 tests (RT-PCR), "which is the highest in the country." On DMK chief M K Stalin criticising Chief Minister Palaniswami for his recent remark that "God only knew when the virus will dissipate," he wondered what was wrong with that. "Our Chief Minister is a believer and what is wrong with his remark? We don't know why the leader of the opposition is angered by mention of the word God," he said and underscored that even experts and health bodies were grappling with the pathogen's characteristics and related aspects.

"There is no drug of choice or vaccine and the treatment is symptomatic and supportive and still our recovery rate is 55 per cent and so far 34,112 people have recovered," he said. (The rest of the 45 per cent includes those being treated now and dead).

Of the new cases, 1,487 were from Chennai and the remaining was scattered in districts and the state capital's infection count reached 42,752. Following treatment, 1,358 patients were discharged from various hospitals and 34,112 people have recovered so far.

There are 27,178 active cases in the state.