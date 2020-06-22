Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 train passengers quarantined after man gets message he is COVID-19 positive during journey

The 48-year-old man, who works at a battery making factory in Noida, boarded the Dehradun-bound train from Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon despite the fact that his COVID-19 test report was awaited, Haridwar GRP Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Singh said on Monday. The man hails from Shyampur in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh town.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:45 IST
20 train passengers quarantined after man gets message he is COVID-19 positive during journey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Over 20 passengers of the Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Express have been quarantined after a co-passenger received a text message, while still on board the train on Sunday, that his COVID-19 test has returned positive officials said. The man immediately informed COVID control room authorities that he had tested positive, scaring his co-passengers who overheard him saying this on phone, they said. The 48-year-old man, who works at a battery-making factory in Noida, boarded the Dehradun-bound train from Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon despite the fact that his COVID-19 test report was awaited, Haridwar GRP Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Singh said on Monday.

The man hails from Shyampur in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh town. The passenger, who was traveling on board the Jan Shatabdi Express, had received a text message telling him that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, a Northern Railway spokesperson said. The man was admitted to the isolation ward of the Mela Hospital in Haridwar after he deboarded the train, Haridwar Chief Medical Officer Saroj Naithani said. Twenty-two of his co-passengers are in institutional quarantine in the town, she said.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar, however, said, "He (the man) has been sent to a hospital while 19 others have been sent to a quarantine facility." After the man got the message, he informed the control room through a toll-free number that he had tested COVID-19 positive. He made the call when the train was nearing Roorkee in Haridwar district. Officials said that the man was asymptomatic.

The railways has asked authorities in Ghaziabad as to how a person who had given his sample for testing was allowed to board a train. The man's samples were taken for testing at the factory in Noida and ideally, he should have been restricted from any travel and kept in quarantine till his reports arrived, the officials said. SHO Singh said it is being investigated as to how the man whose swab samples had been sent for testing from Noida two days back was allowed by his company to travel and how he boarded the train.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he would only meet Venezuelan president Maduro to discuss exit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday walked back comments that he would consider meeting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, saying he would only do so to discuss Maduros departure from office.In an interview published on Sunday, Trump sa...

Former Cowboys C Frederick wins Halas Award

Retired Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick was named the winner of the 2020 George S. Halas Courage Award on Monday. The Professional Football Writers of America made Frederick just the second Cowboys player to receive the honor, joinin...

Jan Vertonghen, Michel Vorm extend contract with Tottenham

Tottenham on Monday announced that Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm have agreed to extend their contracts until the end of the 201920 season. Both players contracts were due to expire at the end of this month.However, this extensio...

Israel says defense exports were worth USB 7.2B last year

Israels defense exports reached USD 7.2 billion last year, the Defense Ministry said Monday, a 5 per cent drop from 2018, with most sales for missiles, rockets and air defense systems. The figure represented an 23 per cent decline from 2017...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020