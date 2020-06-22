RBI sensitises people regarding the safe use of digital transactions

Reserve Bank of India on Monday sensitised members of the public regarding safe usage of digital transactions and asserted that many mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the security and safety of these transactions. It further stated that, under its flagship programme 'RBI Kehta Hai', has actively been undertaking digital awareness campaigns to facilitate people.

As per the release, there have been reports of users falling prey to fraudsters luring them on fictitious pretexts, such as alleged completion of KYC requirements and impersonating identities and websites of banks and payment system operators. The bank also reiterated the measures people should adhere to while making the digital transactions.

The measures, as per the press release, read as follows, "users should take care by (i) not sharing with anyone their ATM/Card (debit/credit /prepaid) details; (ii) not sharing their password, PIN, OTP, CVV, UPI-PIN, etc.; (iii) avoid undertaking banking or other financial transactions through public, open or free wifi-networks; and (iv) not storing important banking data on the mobile, e-mail, electronic wallet or purse." It also urged the consumers to remember that banks and other payment system operators never ask for sensitive details such as password, PIN, OTP and CVV number. (ANI)