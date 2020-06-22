Youth from Bihar reunited with family in Jammu

A mentally challenged youth, who had gone missing from his home in Bihar about two years ago, was on Monday reunited with his family members here, police said. Ranjeet Choudary was found roaming under suspicious circumstances by a police party in Dhansal area of Arnas in Reasi district on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

After hectic efforts, police located his home in Behngi village of Bihar and contacted his family through the local police station, he said. Choudary had left his home without informing anyone about two years ago, the spokesperson said.

The missing person was handed over to his family members after completion of all legal formalities, he said..