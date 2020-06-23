Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eight cadets of Navy's INS Shivaji test coronavirus positive

Eight trainee cadets of INS Shivaji Lonavala, which is one of the premier training establishments of the Indian Navy, have so far tested positive for novel coronavirus, a Pune district official said on Monday.On June 16, a cadet was found positive, and subsequently seven others among his close contacts have also tested positive for the viral infection," said Madhusudan Barge, Tehsildar, Maval.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-06-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 00:20 IST
Eight cadets of Navy's INS Shivaji test coronavirus positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Eight trainee cadets of INS Shivaji Lonavala, which is one of the premier training establishments of the Indian Navy, have so far tested positive for novel coronavirus, a Pune district official said on Monday. The first positive case was detected on June 16, he said, adding that the infected cadets are part of a batch of 150 trainees.

"Recently some trainee cadets came to INS Shivaji from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and other cities. On June 16, a cadet was found positive, and subsequently, seven others among his close contacts have also tested positive for the viral infection," said Madhusudan Barge, Tehsildar, Maval. He said all the positive cadets have been admitted to the military hospital at Wanowrie in Pune.

He said the naval institute has set up eight different isolation facilities. "Upon receiving a new person on the (INS Shivaji) premises (in Lonavala in Pune district), they are checking the 'Aarogya Setu' app status. They are taking mandatory precautions and instructing them (new visitors) to remain quarantined for 14 days," he said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: 14 more deaths take COVID-19 toll to 569; 413 fresh cases detected

Fourteen more people died of coronavirus in West Bengal on Monday, taking the states death toll to 569, while 413 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 14,358, a health department bulletin said. Twelve out of the 14 deaths were due to c...

U.S. Senate, House steer toward first votes on competing police reform bills

The Republican-led U.S. Senate and Democratic-led House of Representatives will vote this week on separate bills aimed at addressing police misconduct following George Floyds death in police custody, but neither measure is likely to become ...

Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian airliner to France

Iran will send the black boxes from a downed Ukrainian airliner to France for analysis, the countries said on Monday.Iran shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight on Jan. 8 with a ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people, in wha...

Canada's biggest city, Toronto, to reopen businesses, ending three-month lockdown

Toronto, Canadas most-populous city and financial capital, will allow businesses to reopen starting on Wednesday, joining other regions in the province of Ontario in ending a three-month pandemic lockdown, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020