PM greets people on Jagannath Yatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperity "My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi. He wished that the occasion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the people.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperity
"My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi. He wished that the occasion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the people. "Jai Jagannath," he said
The Supreme Court had on Monday allowed holding of the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri with certain conditions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Jagannath Rath Yatra
- Jai Jagannath
- Supreme Court
- Puri
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi reviews Kedarnath development and reconstruction project
Apprised PM Narendra Modi of Rs 200 cr needed for developmental work in Kedarnath: Uttarakhand CM
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput
PM Narendra Modi reviews India's response to COVID-19 pandemic with ministers and senior officials: PMO.
COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi