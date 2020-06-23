Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi's poser to govt: Has China occupied Indian territory?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government whether China has occupied Indian territory. Earlier too, the Congress leader had asked the government whether China has occupied any Indian territory.

Updated: 23-06-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 10:13 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government whether China has occupied Indian territory. "We are standing united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?" Gandhi tweeted along with a photograph of the Pangong Tso lake clicked by his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement at an all-party meeting last week that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts while referring to the Ladakh face-off. Earlier too, the Congress leader had asked the government whether China has occupied any Indian territory. The Prime Minister's Office has already clarified Modi's comments, and said attempts are being made to give a "mischievous interpretation".

Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi on Monday asked as to why China is "praising Mr Modi during this conflict"..

