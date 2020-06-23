UP opposition leader tests positive for coronavirus

Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Govind Chaudhary, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday

Chaudhary was suffering from fever and cold and was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on Monday where his sample was taken for testing, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anand Prakash Joshi, said

After the test report showed that he had contracted the virus, he was admitted to the SGPGI in Lucknow, the OSD added.