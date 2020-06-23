UP opposition leader tests positive for coronavirus

UP opposition leader tests positive for coronavirusPTI | Ballia | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 14:03 IST
Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Samajwadi Party leader, Ram Govind Chaudhary, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday
Chaudhary was suffering from fever and cold and was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on Monday where his sample was taken for testing, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anand Prakash Joshi, said
After the test report showed that he had contracted the virus, he was admitted to the SGPGI in Lucknow, the OSD added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Govind Chaudhary
- Uttar Pradesh Assembly
- Samajwadi Party
- Lucknow
- SGPGI