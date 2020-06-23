Hashish worth Rs 1.32 cr recovered off Jakhau coast in Guj

The Indian Coast Guard recovered 88 packets of hashish (cannabis) worth Rs 1.32 crore from some uninhabited islands off the coast of Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district in the past one week, an official said on Tuesday. The contraband has been handed to the marine police and further investigation is on, defence spokesperson for Gujarat, Puneet Chadha said in a statement.

On June 17, 21 and 22, the Coast Guard found four, 34 and 50 packets, respectively, on different islands close to Jakhau during search operations using hovercraft and rubber boats, he said. After ascertaining that the powder in these packets was hashish, the drug haul was handed to the marine police, the official said.

"The Indian Coast Guard recently commissioned a hovercraft squadron at Jakhau to make the coastal security robust, and it is yielding good results," he said. In the recent past, other agencies, including Kutch- West police and the Border Security Force, also recovered hashish packets apparently washed ashore and lying unclaimed on such islands and in creek area.