Bus carrying workers from Rajasthan seized for forged e-pass

An omnibus carrying 25 workers from various parts of Rajasthan was seized near here on Tuesday for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown as a fake e-pass was produced, police said. By scanning the QR code of the e-pass, it was found that the e-pass, issued for a car, was forged by some of the workers to come to Tamil Nadu, the police said.

Some of the workers said they were working in and around Coimbatore and Perundurai in Erode district and were coming in search of work in the city, they said. All the workers and five drivers were subjected to a coronavirus test. The health department officials took the samples and kept the 25 at a marriage hall near the checkpost as part of quarantine norms, the police added.