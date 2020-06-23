Maha: Three new civic chiefs appointed in Thane district

In light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district, the state government has replaced three municipal commissioners and brought in young IAS officials to head the civic bodies in the region, a district official said on Tuesday. The government has replaced the civic chiefs of Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations, the official said.

While former collector of Palghar Abhijit Bhangar will head the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Dr Mantada Raja Dayanidhi has been appointed as the municipal commissioner of the Ulhasnagar civic body, he said. Moreover, Dr Vijay Rathod has been made in-charge of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, he said.

Last week, the government had appointed Dr Pankaj Ashiya to head the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, following the rise in COVID-19 cases there..