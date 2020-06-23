Prez, Vice Prez, Odisha CM greet people on Rath Yatra, pray for victory over COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a host of other ministers and dignitaries greeted people on Tuesday on the occasion of Rath Yatra, and prayed for their well-being, amid the COVID-19 crisis. In his message on Twitter, the President prayed for courage and determination to fight the pandemic.

"Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, especially to the devotees of Lord Jagannath in Odisha. May the Lord bless us with courage and determination in our fight against COVID-19 and bring us good health and joy," read a tweet from the official Twitter account of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Naidu also took to the microblogging site to wish people on the occasion.

"I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is the most revered and much awaited festival of Odisha," the vice president said. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal greeted people and sought the Lord's blessings for peace, brotherhood, and victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Patnaik, in a message, called upon all to witness the live telecast of the Rath Yatra on TV. Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan prayed for health, happiness and prosperity of one and all.

"Along with family sought blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath at the Sri Jagannath Mandir in Hauz Khas. May Mahaprabhu bless everyone with health, happiness, vitality and prosperity. Jai Jagannath," Pradhan posted on Twitter. Among others, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP's National Vice President Baijayant Panda greeted people on the occasion.

"Immensely gratifying to see #RathJatra of Mahaprabhu #Jagannath happening, as it has for untold centuries, today with social distancing. Do read about the egalitarian Lord of the Universe & the many legends surrounding the deities, inc leg. Colours. Jai Jagannath!" Panda tweeted. The historic Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Tuesday in the pilgrim town of Puri without the usual sea of devotees, and amid tight security in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, less than 24 hours after the Supreme Court modified its earlier order to clear the decks for the annual festival.