Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indigenous production of fight category equipment at 45 pc, huge opportunity for MSMEs:Navy official

"Our cumulative indigenous production in the 'fight' category, which covers weapons, sensors, radars and advanced stealth technology, is presently relatively low close to 45 per cent," Alamanda noted. "In fact, I see this percentage as a huge and a great opportunity for MSMEs to enhance their contribution to the Navy," he said at the webinar titled "Indigenisation and Modernisation requirements of Indian Navy" that was organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:32 IST
Indigenous production of fight category equipment at 45 pc, huge opportunity for MSMEs:Navy official

The indigenous production of "fight" category equipment, which includes weapons and radars, for the Indian Navy is nearly 45 per cent only and it is a huge opportunity for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that can enhance their manufacturing, said a senior Navy official on Tuesday. "Indian shipyards have already 130 ships and submarines. And further, 46 ships and submarines have been ordered for construction in our shipyards. It is a matter of pride that with the help of our stakeholders, almost 90 per cent of equipment in the "float" category and 65 per cent of the equipment in the "move" category is indigenous production," said Rear Admiral S N Alamanda at a webinar. The "float" category encompasses all material, equipment and systems associated with the structures and fittings of the ship's hull.  Equipment under the "move" category encompasses propulsion systems, power generation turbine engines, firefighting systems.  Equipment under the "fight" category encompasses all types of ship borne weapons and sensor systems that affect the combat capability of the ship. "Our cumulative indigenous production in the 'fight' category, which covers weapons, sensors, radars and advanced stealth technology, is presently relatively low close to 45 per cent," Alamanda noted.

"In fact, I see this percentage as a huge and a great opportunity for MSMEs to enhance their contribution to the Navy," he said at the webinar titled "Indigenisation and Modernisation requirements of Indian Navy" that was organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce. "In achieving this, our MSMEs will need to work out various options, including collaborating with large scale units and also interacting with the DRDO very closely," the Rear Admiral added.  Commodore R K Kamboj said at the webinar that indigenisation is required for equipment like aircraft landing systems, night vision equipment, multi function phased array radars, low frequency interception radars and surface to surface missiles.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia: Hajj will see at most 'thousands' due to virus

A Saudi official said on Tuesday that the hajj pilgrimage, which usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world, will only see at the most a few thousand pilgrims next month due to concerns over the spread of the coronaviru...

Israeli central bank forecasting gets real during pandemic

Swiped a credit card Turned on the lights Driven to work or the supermarket Israels central bank has been watching. With traditional indicators like inflation and unemployment arriving too late or unreliable due to COVID-19 disruptions and ...

'Outliers' anthology series in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season

Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwells bestseller Outliers, the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in focus. According to Variety, the series...

Lockdown to be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from tonight

Lockdown will be imposed in 11 wards of Guwahati from 9 pm on Tuesday, untill further orders. Essential services such as grocery stores, petrol pumps, banks etc to remain functional, said Government of Assam. Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Chief Sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020