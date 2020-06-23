Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's actions show 'complete failure' of India's foreign policy under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of "destroying" India's position and "betraying our Army" by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:14 IST
China's actions show 'complete failure' of India's foreign policy under Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of "destroying" India's position and "betraying our Army" by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land. Addressing the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, he said there has been a "complete and total failure" of foreign policy under the Modi government.

"The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM. Our relations with our once friendly neighbors lie in tatters. Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted," he said. Gandhi suggested that India should build a good relationship with the United States and other countries and must also maintain its ties with its old friends.

"China has brazenly occupied our territory. The PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land. "The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land," he said, adding that everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Vexed by annexation: The battle inside the EU over Israel   

Two months before Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan on Jan. 28, Luxembourgs foreign minister was certain the U.S. president would break with the European Union and recognise Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements in the ...

Saudi Arabia: Hajj will see at most 'thousands' due to virus

A Saudi official said on Tuesday that the hajj pilgrimage, which usually draws up to 2.5 million Muslims from all over the world, will only see at the most a few thousand pilgrims next month due to concerns over the spread of the coronaviru...

Israeli central bank forecasting gets real during pandemic

Swiped a credit card Turned on the lights Driven to work or the supermarket Israels central bank has been watching. With traditional indicators like inflation and unemployment arriving too late or unreliable due to COVID-19 disruptions and ...

'Outliers' anthology series in works, Dr Anthony Fauci subject of first season

Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwells bestseller Outliers, the first season of which will have White House infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in focus. According to Variety, the series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020