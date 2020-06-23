Terrorist hideout busted in JK's Poonch

Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a universal machine gun along with 222 rounds of ammunition, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by troops of 16 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police at Murrah village in the Surankote area, Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Ramesh Angral told PTI.

He said the search operation was launched Monday on a tip-off about the presence of a hideout in the hilly village. However, no one was arrested during the operation, the officer said.