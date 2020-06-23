Nagaland reports 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 330

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 50 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 330, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. All the 50 people who tested positive for coronavirus had returned to Nagaland from different parts of the country recently and were lodged in quarantine centres.

"Out of 312 samples tested, 50 new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported," Phom tweeted. Of the fresh cases, 24 are from Dimapur Quarantine Centre, 14 from Kohima and 12 from Peren Quarantine Centre.

Of the total 330 COVID-19 cases, 189 are active while 149 people have recovered from the disease, officials said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 42.72%, they said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of 156 COVID-19 cases, followed by Peren (85), Kohima (56), Mon (23), Tuensang (8) and one each in Zunheboto and Phek districts. The state's other four districts -- Mokokchung, Longleng, Kiphire and Wokha -- have not reported any COVID-19 case so far, according to the officials.