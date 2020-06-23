Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland reports 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 330

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 50 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 330, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.Of the fresh cases, 24 are from Dimapur Quarantine Centre, 14 from Kohima and 12 from Peren Quarantine Centre. Of the total 330 COVID-19 cases, 189 are active while 149 people have recovered from the disease, officials said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:23 IST
Nagaland reports 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 330
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 50 more COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 330, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. All the 50 people who tested positive for coronavirus had returned to Nagaland from different parts of the country recently and were lodged in quarantine centres.

"Out of 312 samples tested, 50 new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported," Phom tweeted. Of the fresh cases, 24 are from Dimapur Quarantine Centre, 14 from Kohima and 12 from Peren Quarantine Centre.

Of the total 330 COVID-19 cases, 189 are active while 149 people have recovered from the disease, officials said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 42.72%, they said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of 156 COVID-19 cases, followed by Peren (85), Kohima (56), Mon (23), Tuensang (8) and one each in Zunheboto and Phek districts. The state's other four districts -- Mokokchung, Longleng, Kiphire and Wokha -- have not reported any COVID-19 case so far, according to the officials.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's first COVID-19 vaccine trial to be vaccinated

The first participants in South Africas first clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19 will be vaccinated this week.The first clinical trial in South Africa and on the continent for a COVID-19 vaccine was announced on Tuesday during a ...

Aspen could produce 10 mln dexamethasone tablets within a month -CEO

South African pharmaceutical maker Aspen could provide 10 million dexamethasone tablets within a month, CEO Stephen Saad told Reuters on Tuesday.Aspen has looked at the short-term needs and can provide 10 million tablets in the next 3 to 4 ...

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'fake news'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure fake news reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. Chinese ...

Indian Bank Q4 net loss widens to Rs 218 crore

Public sector Indian Bank said on Tuesday its net loss for the January to March quarter expanded to Rs 218 crore from Rs 190 crore in Q4 FY19. This was largely due to higher provisions of Rs 1,921 crore in Q4 FY20 as compared to Rs 1,435 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020