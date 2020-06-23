Partially decomposed body found along Greater Noida road

The partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered along a road in Greater Noida on Tuesday, police said. The body was found along the Dadri-Surajpur road in Phase 2 police station area, they said.

"Prima facie it appears the man was aged between 20 and 30. The head, the right hand (beyond wrist) and both legs (beyond ankle) have decomposed," an official said. A probe is underway and the police have also sought the public's help in identifying the body, the official said.