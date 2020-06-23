Guv Purhoit grants Rs 20 lakh to martyred TN soldier's kin

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has sanctioned Rs 20 lakh assistance to the family of a havildar from the state killed in clashes with the Chinese troops days ago. Hailing the supreme sacrifice of K Palani of Ramanathapuram district, a Raj Bhavan release here said as a token of gratitude, Purohit sanctioned Rs 20 lakh from his discretionary grant and a cheque was handed over to the wife of the martyred soldier on Tuesday.

Major Ajay P S Rathore, ADC (Aide-De-Camp) to the Governor, handed over the cheque to P Vanathi Devi, wife of Palani at her residence in Kadukallur village. The governor's office showered praise on Palani as a braveheart who attained martyrdom in the line of duty at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in the highest traditions of Indian armed forces after serving the army and the nation for the past 22 years.

The governor requested the people of Tamil Nadu to help the family and also urged the youth to join the army and make the nation proud. After Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced Rs 20 lakh solatium to the soldier's family, District Collector K Veeraraghava Rao handed over a cheque last Wednesday.

On June 15, twenty soldiers, including a colonel, were killed and over 75 injured in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at the GalwanValley in Ladakh..