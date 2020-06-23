Left Menu
PTI | Balasore | Updated: 23-06-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 19:08 IST
Undertrial prisoner dies in hospital in Odisha's Balasore

A 27-year-old undertrial prisoner on Tuesday died in a government hospital in Odishas Balasore district, where he was taken after he fell sick in jail, police said. The undertrial prisoner was identified as Raju Singh, a resident of Pratap Pur village under the jurisdiction of Nilagiri police station.

After Singh was arrested in a theft case and remanded to judicial custody by a court on June 20, he was lodged in the Nilagiri sub-jail, police said. He fell sick in the jail and was admitted to the Nilagiri government hospital. He was later shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Balasore, where he died during treatment.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death..

