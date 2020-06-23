148 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K, tally now at 6,236
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 148 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the virus count to 6,236 in the Union Territory, officials said. The cases detected on Tuesday included 36 people who had recently returned to the UT. The officials said five districts -- Shopian, Budgam, Kathua, Samba and Kishtwar -- had no fresh case..PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:26 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 148 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the virus count to 6,236 in the Union Territory, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 20 are from the Jammu region and 128 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.
Two COVID-19 patients died in Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 87, the officials said. The cumulative tally of COVID-19 in Kashmir is 4,840 while that in the Jammu region is 1,396, they said.
A total of 3,642 patients have so far recovered from the infection, leaving 2,507 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. The cases detected on Tuesday included 36 people who had recently returned to the UT.
The officials said five districts -- Shopian, Budgam, Kathua, Samba and Kishtwar -- had no fresh case..
