PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 48 37 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 9834 4592 119 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 148 22 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 5853 3565 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 8050 6027 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 415 322 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2356 1527 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 66602 39313 2301 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 909 205 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 28429 20521 1711 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 11520 6498 178 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 763 429 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 6236 3642 87 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2140 1469 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9721 6004 150 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 3503 1807 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 932 148 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 12261 9335 525 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 139010 69631 6531 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 921 258 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 46 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 142 19 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 330 141 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 5470 3988 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 402 165 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 4397 3047 105 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 15627 11969 365 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 78 29 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 64603 35339 833 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 8674 4005 217 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1241 782 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2505 1541 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 18893 12116 588 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 14728 9218 580 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 446787 257748 14471------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 14695 10136 464 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 440215 and the death toll at 14011. The ministry said that 248190 people have so far recovered from the infection.