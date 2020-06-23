Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:33 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 48 37 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 9834 4592 119 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 148 22 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 5853 3565 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 8050 6027 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 415 322 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 2356 1527 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 66602 39313 2301 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 909 205 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 28429 20521 1711 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 11520 6498 178 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 763 429 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 6236 3642 87 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 2140 1469 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 9721 6004 150 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 3503 1807 22 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 932 148 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 12261 9335 525 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 139010 69631 6531 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 921 258 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 46 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 142 19 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 330 141 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 5470 3988 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 402 165 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 4397 3047 105 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 15627 11969 365 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 78 29 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 64603 35339 833 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 8674 4005 217 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 1241 782 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 2505 1541 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 18893 12116 588 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 14728 9218 580 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 446787 257748 14471------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 14695 10136 464 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 440215 and the death toll at 14011. The ministry said that 248190 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Teacher sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor in Telangana

A local court in Telangana on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to 10-years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy.The 32-year-old teacher--an Urdu and Arabic teacher, working at a private school has been sent to 10-years Ri...

Talking to Centre on pre-flight mandatory COVID-19 tests: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, June 23 PTI Kerala is hopeful of implementing the mandatory pre-flight COVID-19 testing for expatriates at the earliest and talks are on with the Centre in this regard,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The state gove...

Rajasthan reports 395 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 395 new COVID19 positive cases and 9 deaths. According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive cases in the State stands at 15,627 including 3049 active cases and 365 deaths.With an increas...

German legal ruling deals Facebook blow in data use

Facebooks fight against German regulators was dealt a blow Tuesday after a top court agreed with antitrust authorities that the company was abusing its dominant market position in its use of users data to better target ads. The Federal Cart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020