Nadda hails Mookerjee's fight against special status to JK, blames Nehru for the blunder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:31 IST
BJP president JP Nadda (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Recalling Syama Prasad Mookerjee's fight against special status to Jammu and Kashmir, BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday blamed former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for it, saying he took many such decisions which were "mistakes committed in a moment for which people are being punished for years". Speaking at the death anniversary of the party's ideologue and founder of Jan Sangh, which was forerunner of the BJP, Nadda said he was a "flowing idea" who sacrificed his life for the integrity of the country.

"With abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the sacrifice of Mookerjee has not gone to waste. His dream of one nation, one flag and one constitution has been realized under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda said. While Mookerjee was fighting for the implementation of cessation agreement signed by then king of Jammu and Kashmir with India, Nadda said Nehru in collaboration with Sheikh Abdullah gave special status to the state.

Blaming Nehru for many such blunders, Nadda quoted an urdu couplet saying, "Nehru ne kai aise nirnaye liye jisme 'lamhon ne khata ki thi, sadiyon ne saza payi' (Nehru made many such decisions which were 'mistakes committed in a moment but for which people are being punished for years.) Expressing anger that the death of Mookerjee under mysterious circumstances in a Jammu and Kashmir jail was not probed, Nadda questioned why the then prime minister did not investigate his death despite repeated requests. Mookerjee died in a jail in Jammu and Kashmir after he was detained for forcibly entering the state.

Underlining Mookerjee's commitment to his ideology, Nadda said the BJP ideologue was never distracted by any post and he also resigned from the Cabinet of the Nehru-led government. Talking about Liaquat–Nehru Pact of 1950, the agreement between then prime ministers of India and Pakistan over safety of minorities in both countries, Nadda said Mookerjee had cautioned Nehru that it would not be implemented in Pakistan and had raised the issue of persecuted minorities in the neighboring country.

On this occasion, Nadda also released the revised edition of a book published in 1953 on Mookerjee's last 43 days spent in detention under Sheikh Abdullah's government after his arrest in Jammu. Mookerjee has a symbolic significance for the party as he is its most recognizable face in Bengal where elections are scheduled to be held next year. Many also credit him for the creation of West Bengal.

