820 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

Pune district reported 820 new coronavirus patients since previous evening, taking the count of cases to 16,851, a health official said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 617 with 13 patients succumbing during this period, he added.

"Of the 820 cases, 469 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 13,153 patients so far. However, 273 patients were also discharged from hospitals," he said.

300 new cases came to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the COVID-19 case count now stands at 2,227. Rest of the cases were found in rural area and Pune cantonment.