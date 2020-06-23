Left Menu
Development News Edition

820 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

Pune district reported 820 new coronavirus patients since previous evening, taking the count of cases to 16,851, a health official said on Tuesday.However, 273 patients were also discharged from hospitals," he said. 300 new cases came to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the COVID-19 case count now stands at 2,227.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-06-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:53 IST
820 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pune district reported 820 new coronavirus patients since previous evening, taking the count of cases to 16,851, a health official said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 617 with 13 patients succumbing during this period, he added.

"Of the 820 cases, 469 were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 13,153 patients so far. However, 273 patients were also discharged from hospitals," he said.

300 new cases came to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad area where the COVID-19 case count now stands at 2,227. Rest of the cases were found in rural area and Pune cantonment.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

EG sever ties with GranDgranT after sexual harassment accusations

Evil Geniuses severed ties with Dota 2 caster Grant GranDgranT Harris after multiple accusations of sexual harassment against him. Effective immediately, Grant GranDgranT Harris has been released and is no longer a member of Evil Geniuses, ...

LGBT+ stars parade rainbow-dressed pooches in Pride dog show

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT celebrities will join other dog lovers parading their pets in a virtual dog show for charity this month with a special category to celebrate Pride.With hundreds of dog sh...

Nigeria's Buhari sees threat to West African currency plan

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday that West Africas plan to adopt a common currency was being put at risk by some countries attempts to progress more quickly than the agreed timetable.Nations in the region are aiming to ad...

Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases for first time

Republican Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, another troubling milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the US begins taking adult patients to fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020