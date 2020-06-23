Left Menu
Coronavirus claims lives of two more cops in Mumbai

The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 34 police personnel in the city so far. An assistant sub-inspector posted in south Mumbai and a head constable attached to the Protection and Security unit were the latest victims of the virus, said an official.

Updated: 23-06-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 23:43 IST
Mumbai Police on Tuesday announced the deaths of two more police personnel due to COVID-19. The pandemic has claimed the lives of at least 34 police personnel in the city so far.

An assistant sub-inspector posted in south Mumbai and a head constable attached to the Protection and Security unit were the latest victims of the virus, said an official. The 53-year-old head constable succumbed to the virus infection on Sunday while undergoing treatment at St George Hospital, whereas the sub-inspector died at a private hospital in Bandra on Monday, he said.

