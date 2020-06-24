Fire breaks out at factory in Ahmedabad
A major fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Sanand area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning.ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:42 IST
A major fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Sanand area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning. 25 fire tenders have rushed to the spot and a fire-fighting operation is underway.
No casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited. (ANI)
