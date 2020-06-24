Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally climbs to 2201 with 61 new cases
A total of 61 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday, taking the state count of COVID-19 cases to 2201, the health department said.ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:17 IST
The state currently has 670 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,520 people have recovered from the disease.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 count stands at 4,56,183 and 14,476 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)
