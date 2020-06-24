Andhra's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark

With 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,331 on Wednesday, the health department said. As the state also confirmed 10 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the death toll has climbed to 129.

The maximum number of new COVID-19 cases were reported from Anantapur, followed by Kurnool, East Godavari districts, among others, as per the daily bulletin. The state Command Control room further stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,423 while 4,779 patients have been discharged. (ANI)