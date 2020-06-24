Andhra's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark
With 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,331 on Wednesday, the health department said.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:39 IST
With 497 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state tally of coronavirus cases has reached 10,331 on Wednesday, the health department said. As the state also confirmed 10 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the death toll has climbed to 129.
The maximum number of new COVID-19 cases were reported from Anantapur, followed by Kurnool, East Godavari districts, among others, as per the daily bulletin. The state Command Control room further stated that the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 5,423 while 4,779 patients have been discharged. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra
- Anantapur
- East Godavari
- Kurnool
ALSO READ
Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, TFI members to meet Andhra CM to discuss film shooting amid COVID-19
Andhra Pradesh reports 147 new COVID-19 cases
Andhra govt extends till June 22 time for High Power Committee probing Vizag Gas Leak to submit report
Andhra government registers case against 71 BS4 vehicles
Andhra Pradesh: Srikalahasti temple priest tests positive for COVID-19