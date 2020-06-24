Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

. DES9 UP-MLA-SON-FIR Ballia: BJP MLA's son, nephew booked for rioting Ballia (UP): An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA’s son and nephew were booked along with seven others for rioting and under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, police said here on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:09 IST
New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL18 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Raj: With 7 new deaths, death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 372; total cases mount to 15,809 Jaipur: Rajasthan reported seven new deaths and 182 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 372 and the total number of infections in the state to 15,809, officials said. .

DES9 UP-MLA-SON-FIR Ballia: BJP MLA's son, nephew booked for rioting Ballia (UP): An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA’s son and nephew were booked along with seven others for rioting and under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, police said here on Wednesday. . DES14 UKD-SWAMY-BARAHOTI Govt should concentrate more on Barahoti: Swamy Dehradun: Amid the ongoing tension with China in Ladakh, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has advised the Centre to focus on Barahoti in Uttarakhand saying China and Nepal could coordinate there. .

DES13 PB-LABOURER-SUICIDE Asked to stop drinking, labourer slits wife's throat, kills self in Punjab's Ludhiana Ludhiana (Pb): A labourer allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat and then ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance in Gurdev Nagar area here on Wednesday, after she asked him not to drink, police said. . DES3 HR-QUAKE Low intensity quake hits Rohtak; 8th since April 12 New Delhi: A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said..

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rules relaxed for weddings in Indore and Bhopal

Authorities have eased norms for weddings in Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-hit districts of Madhya Pradesh amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday. Now, citizens wont have to take prior permission from the authorities t...

US virus cases surge to highest level in 2 months

New coronavirus cases in the US have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak. The US on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Joh...

Bharti Infratel extends deadline for merger with Indus Towers till Aug 31

Telecom infra company Bharti Infratel on Wednesday decided to push the deadline for completion of merger with Indus Towers by over two months till August 31, according to a regulatory filing. The move comes at a time when the Supreme Court ...

Belgium to reopen pools, cinemas, theme parks from July 1

Belgium will further ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions on July 1, allowing swimming pools, theme parks and party venues to reopen, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Wednesday, although social distancing measures will remain.Belgians...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020