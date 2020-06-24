New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL18 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Raj: With 7 new deaths, death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 372; total cases mount to 15,809 Jaipur: Rajasthan reported seven new deaths and 182 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 372 and the total number of infections in the state to 15,809, officials said. .

DES9 UP-MLA-SON-FIR Ballia: BJP MLA's son, nephew booked for rioting Ballia (UP): An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA’s son and nephew were booked along with seven others for rioting and under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, police said here on Wednesday. . DES14 UKD-SWAMY-BARAHOTI Govt should concentrate more on Barahoti: Swamy Dehradun: Amid the ongoing tension with China in Ladakh, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has advised the Centre to focus on Barahoti in Uttarakhand saying China and Nepal could coordinate there. .

DES13 PB-LABOURER-SUICIDE Asked to stop drinking, labourer slits wife's throat, kills self in Punjab's Ludhiana Ludhiana (Pb): A labourer allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat and then ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance in Gurdev Nagar area here on Wednesday, after she asked him not to drink, police said. . DES3 HR-QUAKE Low intensity quake hits Rohtak; 8th since April 12 New Delhi: A low intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 hit Rohtak in Haryana on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said..