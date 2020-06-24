Cabinet approves declaration of Kushinagar Airport as International Airport

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has given its approval for the declaration of Kushinagar Airport in Uttar Pradesh as an International Airport.

Kushinagar Airport is located in the vicinity of several Buddhist Cultural Sites like Sravasti, Kapilvastu, Lumbini (Kushinagar itself is a Buddhist cultural site) and declaration as an "International Airport" will offer improved connectivity, a wider choice of competitive costs to the air-travellers. It will result in boosting domestic/international tourism and economic development of the regions. It will be an important strategic location with the international border close by.

Kushinagar is located in the north-eastern part of Uttar Pradesh about 50 km east of Gorakhpur and is one of the important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

(With Inputs from PIB)