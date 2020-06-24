Left Menu
Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates Devika and Puneja bridges in J&K virtually

The Union Minister also inaugurated 50-meter-long Puneja Bridge constructed by BRO at a cost of Rs 4 Crore at Bhaderwah in Doda District.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:12 IST
Dr Jitendra Singh said that virtual inauguration of the bridge project underlines the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that welfare projects related to people should be placed at their disposal at the earliest without waiting for official formalities. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated two important Bridges Devika and Puneja in Udhampur and Doda districts respectively in Jammu and Kashmir through a virtual platform.

Inaugurating the 10-meter-long Devika Bridge in Udhampur District in the presence of DG, BRO, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the 70-year-old demand of the people of the area got fulfilled, which will become a game-changer for traffic issues in the region. He said that apart from taking care of traffic congestion and developmental needs of the Udhampur town area, Devika Bridge will also help in smooth passage of Army convoys and vehicles. He said that the bridge at a cost of 75 lakhs was constructed in about one-year time span and the Border Roads Organisation deserve special praise for this as they overcame several hurdles and challenges like lockdown, shortage of labour and other local issues during the pandemic.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that virtual inauguration of the bridge project underlines the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that welfare projects related to people should be placed at their disposal at the earliest without waiting for official formalities. He said that BRO has constructed over 200 bridges in the region in the last 4-5 years including the famous Atal Setu Cable Bridge to ease the infrastructure bottlenecks.

The Union Minister also inaugurated 50-meter-long Puneja Bridge constructed by BRO at a cost of Rs 4 Crore at Bhaderwah in Doda District. Basoli-Bani-Bhaderwah road is a vital alternate link to the Doda, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah and Kashmir valley from Pathankot (Punjab) region without passing Jammu and Udhampur. Dr.Jitendra Singh said new connectivity and infrastructure projects will make Doda emerge as a new centre of development.

Referring to several developmental projects undertaken in the region in the last 5-6 years like the Medical and Engineering colleges, Radio Station, National Institute for High Altitude Medicinal Plants, besides a string of road and bridge projects, Dr Jitendra Singh said that all this shows a new development paradigm under Shri Narendra Modi Government.

DG, BRO, Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Municipal Commissioners and DCs of Udhampur and Doda, Members of Civil Society and BRO and other personnel remained present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

