Jaipur: Man held for taking bribe from cop on behalf of senior official

Sharma had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the SHO, Udhyog Nagar, Chandraprakash in the name of the DIG, but the matter was settled at Rs 5 lakh, he said. The SHO made a complaint to the ACB and Sharma was trapped while accepting the bribe amount, Srivastava said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 19:48 IST
A man was arrested here on Wednesday after he allegedly claimed to be an agent of a senior police officer and received Rs 5 lakh bribe from an SHO. The suspect was identified as Pramod Sharma, who runs a tours and travel agency here, an anti-corruption bureau official said.

Sharma was allegedly seen at the official residence of DIG, Bharatpur, Laxman Gaur and the bureau had the information that the telephone of the DIG's residence was used in contacting the station house officer, ADG Saurabh Srivastava said. Sharma had allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from the SHO, Udhyog Nagar, Chandraprakash in the name of the DIG, but the matter was settled at Rs 5 lakh, he said.

The SHO made a complaint to the ACB and Sharma was trapped while accepting the bribe amount, Srivastava said. The suspect has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the role of the DIG in the case is being examined, he said.

