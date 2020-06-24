Three labourers killed in Punjab's Rupnagar

Three labourers were found murdered at a farmhouse in Punjab's Rupnagar district, police said on Wednesday. Preliminary investigation revealed the the labourers worked at the farmhouse in in Nurpurbedi area and were killed with some sharp edged weapon while they were asleep, police said.

A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said. The deceased were identified as Ramu (50), Shankar (55) and Kesar Singh (50), police added.