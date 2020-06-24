Assam: Bridge collapses due to incessant rain in Tinsukia

A bridge on Doomdooma-Baghjan road collapsed due to incessant rain in Tinsukia earlier on Wednesday affecting operation to control oil blowout in Baghjan. No causalities or injuries were reported due to the bridge collapse, informed Bitul Chetia, Deputy Superintendent of Police. "No injuries or casualties have been reported as of now but it will affect the operation to control oil blowout in Baghjan," he said.

Meanwhile, severe water-logging was found in parts of Dibrugarh following heavy rainfall in the area. As a result, the traffic movement in the area was adversely affected. In parts of the area, water entered houses causing trouble to the local residents. (ANI)