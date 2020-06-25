Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates state's 'biggest' solid waste processing plant

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday, via video conferencing, inaugurated a solid waste processing plant which is said to be the biggest waste disposal plant in the state as nearly 500 tons of waste will be disposed of daily through scientific techniques. The plant will be operated at PPP model. In this plant, waste will be utilised to manufacture fertilizer and fuel for cement factories. The solid waste processing plant established at the cost of Rs 127 crore, while the project cost was nearly 197 crore, informed a press release.

In this plant, waste will be utilised to manufacture fertiliser and fuel for cement factories. Production of 6 MW electricity production is also proposed in this plant. "Realising the vision of 'Clean Chhattisgarh', the state government is committed to ensuring scientific disposal of waste in all the cities," he said in his address.

Baghel added, "Every day nearly 1,600 tons of waste is disposed of, through integrated solid waste management system in Raipur and Bilaspur cities of Chhattisgarh and through mission clean city in remaining urban administration bodies. He further said, "During the coronavirus crisis, citizens, public representatives and workers in the village, as well as cities, are fulfilling their duties and responsibilities commendably. But the crisis has still not come to an end. Hence, we cannot compromise on precautions. With the arrival of the rainy season, regular cleaning of ditches and drainages is necessary." (ANI)